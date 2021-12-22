Editorial

South Carolina OC’s Pitch To Spencer Rattler: People Think We Both ‘Stink’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter of the 2020 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship football game at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

South Carolina had a bold pitch to get Spencer Rattler to commit.

The former Oklahoma star sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he committed to the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has revealed the pitch he used to get him on campus, and it was pretty simple.

 

“When we started talking, I told him, ‘Everyone in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback, and everybody thinks I stink. So, let’s go at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders we can get and let’s go attack this thing every single day,” Satterfield explained.

You can watch his comments in the video below.

Well, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that! Satterfield gave it to Rattler as straightly as he could.

The college football world know longer respects the dual-threat quarterback, and he has to prove that they should.

 

I believe in the dating world, this is what the kids refer to as negging. You have to knock a person down a few pegs in order for them to become interested.

It’s a psychological game that I wouldn’t know anything about, but I believe my understanding is correct.

 

It should be very interesting to see how Rattler does with the Gamecocks. He’s ultra-talented, but he just needs to get out of his own way. Hopefully, Shane Beamer and Satterfield can help him get the job done and rehab his career.