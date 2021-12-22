South Carolina OC’s Pitch To Spencer Rattler: People Think We Both ‘Stink’

South Carolina had a bold pitch to get Spencer Rattler to commit.

The former Oklahoma star sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he committed to the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has revealed the pitch he used to get him on campus, and it was pretty simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

“When we started talking, I told him, ‘Everyone in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback, and everybody thinks I stink. So, let’s go at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders we can get and let’s go attack this thing every single day,” Satterfield explained.

You can watch his comments in the video below.

ICYMI: Marcus Satterfield’s message to Spencer Rattler. pic.twitter.com/X65LltaFUi — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 21, 2021

Well, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that! Satterfield gave it to Rattler as straightly as he could.

The college football world know longer respects the dual-threat quarterback, and he has to prove that they should.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

I believe in the dating world, this is what the kids refer to as negging. You have to knock a person down a few pegs in order for them to become interested.

It’s a psychological game that I wouldn’t know anything about, but I believe my understanding is correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

It should be very interesting to see how Rattler does with the Gamecocks. He’s ultra-talented, but he just needs to get out of his own way. Hopefully, Shane Beamer and Satterfield can help him get the job done and rehab his career.