Watch Mark Wahlberg And Tom Holland In The Latest Trailer For ‘Uncharted’

A new trailer for “Uncharted” dropped Thursday, and it looks great.

The plot of the film with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

Does that description get your pulse elevated a little bit? Well, just wait until you see the trailer for the movie. Give it a watch below!

This movie looks incredibly badass, and I can’t wait for it to come out. I’m a huge fan of Wahlberg and Holland. I think both are generational talents and pretty much everything they do turns out to be great.

Judging from the previews we’ve seen for “Uncharted,” it looks like this will be the latest smash hit the two Hollywood stars are involved with.

Admittedly, I never really played the video games the movie is based on. I played part of an “Uncharted” game, enjoyed it, got busy with other stuff and never picked it up again.

Maybe I will give it another shot at some point down the road. What I do know for sure is that this movie looks outstanding, and I find it hard to believe anything with Holland and Wahlberg won’t turn out great.

You can check out “Uncharted” starting Feb. 18! It looks like it’s going to be an awesome ride.