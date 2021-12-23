New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been hit with some bad COVID-19 news.

The Jets announced Wednesday that the man responsible for running the team had tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Until Saleh can return, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the interim head coach.

Get well soon, Coach. pic.twitter.com/YHstGdisgO — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021

Another day in the sports world and another major figure tests positive for COVID-19. At this point, we shouldn’t even be surprised.

COVID-19 is absolutely hammering the world of sports, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s really unfortunate but it’s the reality of the situation.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19, per the team. Jets’ TE coach Ron Middleton will serve as HC Sunday if Saleh doesn’t clear protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

Saleh is also apparently feeling symptoms, which makes the situation even more difficult for him. Hopefully, he’s able to kick the virus as quickly as possible and return back to normal ASAP.

You never want to see anyone get sick, and if your reaction upon hearing someone has COVID-19 is anything other than wishing them well, you should seek help.

Fifteen Jets out due to COVID-19: HC Robert Saleh

CB Michael Carter

WR Elijah Moore

G Vera-Tucker

DL Foley Fatukasi

DE J.Franklin-Myers

ST Justin Hardee

LB H.Nasirildeen

S S.Neasman

WR Jeff Smith

LB Blake Cashman

LB Noah Dawkins

CB Lamar Jackson

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

Let’s all hope Saleh is back coaching the Jets in the very near future!