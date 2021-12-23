Editorial

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been hit with some bad COVID-19 news.

The Jets announced Wednesday that the man responsible for running the team had tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Until Saleh can return, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the interim head coach.

Another day in the sports world and another major figure tests positive for COVID-19. At this point, we shouldn’t even be surprised.

COVID-19 is absolutely hammering the world of sports, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s really unfortunate but it’s the reality of the situation.

Saleh is also apparently feeling symptoms, which makes the situation even more difficult for him. Hopefully, he’s able to kick the virus as quickly as possible and return back to normal ASAP.

You never want to see anyone get sick, and if your reaction upon hearing someone has COVID-19 is anything other than wishing them well, you should seek help.

Let’s all hope Saleh is back coaching the Jets in the very near future!