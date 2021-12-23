Editorial

REPORT: Rutgers Will Fill Texas A&M’s Spot In The Gator Bowl

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Rutgers is reportedly headed to a bowl game.

According to NJ.com, the Scarlet Knights are expected to accept a spot in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after Texas A&M dropped out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Aggies had to remove themselves from the bowl game because of COVID-19 issues.

It would honestly be really cool to see Rutgers play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. The Scarlet Knights haven’t been relevant in a long time, but Greg Schiano certainly has them trending up.

They’re a downtrodden program, but they’re slowly getting better. Taking A&M’s spot in the Gator Bowl would be a great step forward.

 

As a Big Ten man, I want as many B1G teams in bowls as possible. Is it unfortunate the Aggies had to drop out because of COVID-19?

Yes. Do I want a B1G team taking their spot? Without a doubt. Send in any B1G squad that wants it. If that’s Rutgers, good for them!

 

Make sure to catch the game December 31!