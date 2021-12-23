REPORT: Rutgers Will Fill Texas A&M’s Spot In The Gator Bowl

Rutgers is reportedly headed to a bowl game.

According to NJ.com, the Scarlet Knights are expected to accept a spot in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after Texas A&M dropped out.

BREAKING with @KSargeantNJ: Rutgers is positioned to receive and accept a stunning Gator Bowl bid. https://t.co/6ViODsksWG — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) December 23, 2021

The Aggies had to remove themselves from the bowl game because of COVID-19 issues.

Texas A&M’s Football Team Announces Brutal COVID-19 News https://t.co/zTp7CFISTB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

It would honestly be really cool to see Rutgers play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. The Scarlet Knights haven’t been relevant in a long time, but Greg Schiano certainly has them trending up.

They’re a downtrodden program, but they’re slowly getting better. Taking A&M’s spot in the Gator Bowl would be a great step forward.

As a Big Ten man, I want as many B1G teams in bowls as possible. Is it unfortunate the Aggies had to drop out because of COVID-19?

Yes. Do I want a B1G team taking their spot? Without a doubt. Send in any B1G squad that wants it. If that’s Rutgers, good for them!

Make sure to catch the game December 31!