Vincent Jackson’s Tragic Death Was Caused By ‘Chronic Alcohol Use,’ According To Medical Examiner

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson’s death was caused by his consumption of alcohol.

According to ESPN, the medical examiner determined that “chronic alcohol use” was the root cause of Jackson’s death and his BAC at the time he died in February was .28%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was found dead in a Florida hotel room in early 2021, and shortly after his death, it was reported that he might have shown signs of alcohol abuse.

It had also previously been revealed that Jackson had suffered serious head trauma and had stage two CTE at the time of his death.

This is a very tragic situation, and there’s not much else that really needs to be said. Vincent Jackson died at the age of 38 from too much alcohol consumption.

He should have been focused on decades of relaxation ahead of him after an awesome NFL career. Instead, his life came to a tragic end.

It’s also another terrible reminder that if you need help, please seek it. Not seeking help for whatever issues you might be dealing with could result in an outcome nobody wants to see.

It’s a damn tragedy that this is how Vincent Jackson’s story ended. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.