NASCAR Driver Who Inspired Viral Anti-Biden Chant Speaks Out: ‘I Hear Them, Even If Washington Does Not’

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown spoke out about how he feels about being inadvertently thrust into the political spotlight as the namesake of the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

“I accidentally became one of the most famous drivers in NASCAR,” he wrote in an opinion piece for Newsweek published Monday. “Thousands of fans could be heard chanting what the reporter (incorrectly) said was ‘Let’s Go Brandon!,’ and a meme was born.”

The chant originated at Talladega Superspeedway in October after Brown had just won a race. Broadcasters filmed a section of the crowd that happened to be chanting “F*ck Joe Biden.” Sportscaster Kelli Stavast said that the crowd was instead chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” The phrase then became an extremely popular substitute for the more vulgar expression.

“This whole Talladega race win was supposed to be a celebration, and then it was supposed to be something that I was able to use to move up, and I really wanted to capitalize on that,” Brown said in an interview with the New York Times.

Brown added that he had to stay silent because of the politics involved and the concern about alienating some fans, but it didn’t stop him from having some fun with it. In a non-political tweet just days after the interview, Brown gave the chant a more personal twist.

To all the other Brandon’s out there, You’re welcome!

Let’s go us — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) October 6, 2021



Brown wrote in the op-ed that since that day, he has heard his name being chanted in “every conceivable” place — from sports arenas to the chambers of Congress. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Go Brandon! Woooooo!’: Man Interrupts Nancy Pelosi’s Press Conference)

“I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated. Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse. People have a right to frustration — even anger,” he added.

Brown, however, says he has no interest in getting involved with any political debate. “I race cars. I am not going to endorse anyone, and I am certainly not going to tell anyone how to vote.”

“But, I’m also no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in, and why millions of Americans are chanting my name. I hear them, even if Washington does not,” he continued.

Brown concluded that he will dedicate his free time to spotlight issues that are important to him and millions of Americans across the country while competing hard on the race track.