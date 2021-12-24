Hawaii Bowl Canceled Because Of COVID-19 Issues Within Hawaii’s Program

The Hawaii Bowl has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Hawaii was slated to play Memphis Friday in the bowl game, but the Rainbow Warriors announced late Thursday that the game is off because of COVID-19 problems within the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans,” AD David Matlin announced Thursday night.

The situation with COVID-19 in college football is frustrating as all hell, and there’s really no other way to put it.

We’re seeing a massive surge in positive cases, and it’s causing problems all over the place. The surge literally couldn’t be happening at a worse time.

The COVID rules for the College Football Playoff are a joke, but nobody is laughing. Instead of making decisions based on science and facts, the idiots in charge are making decisions based on fear and virtue signaling.

Texas A&M had to drop out of their bowl game, but at least Rutgers was able to replace them against Wake Forest. Nobody is around to replace Hawaii, and Memphis’ season is over through no fault of their own.

It’s a brutally tough situation, and you have to feel bad for all the players who still want to go out and play.

Hopefully, somebody gets a handle on this situation before it gets even worse. The last thing we need is more games getting canceled.