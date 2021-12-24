Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak Announces He’s Transferring

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is leaving the program.

Bazelak announced Thursday that he’s made the decision to leave the Tigers after spending two years as QB1 for the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Bazelak (@connorbazelak)

The amount of quarterbacks in the transfer portal this season has been crazy. I can’t remember the last time so many starting quarterbacks decided to switch schools.

It seems like every single day there’s a new quarterback hopping in the portal.

With the way the transfer portal works and players not always having to sit out, there’s more or less free agency in college football at this point.

I’m not saying that’s inherently a bad thing, but it’s the reality of the situation.

Bazelak has a ton of experience, and while his stats weren’t gaudy by any metric, plenty of schools will come calling for a guy with lots of stats in the SEC.

I have no doubt that he won’t struggle to find a new team.