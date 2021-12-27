Boise State Pulls Out Of The Arizona Bowl Because Of COVID-19

Boise State won’t play in a bowl game this season.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced Monday that the Broncos are out of the Arizona Bowl, which is sponsored by his company, after too many cases of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021

The Arizona Bowl must now search for a new opponent to play Central Michigan or the game will almost certainly be canceled.

Portnoy floated the idea of Scott Frost and Nebraska possibly filling the void.

Calling @HuskerFBNation Let’s go Husker Nation! Scott Frost finally gets Big Red to bowl game! Turns program around. We’ll put @_willcompton on the call! Michigan would do it if we weren’t in playoff! — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021

Well, the hits just keep coming, don’t they? I said things were likely going to get worse and here we are. It’s nothing short of an absolute shame.

At this point, I’m starting to lose count of how many bowl games have been impacted by COVID-19.

College football is on the brink because the idiots running the show aren’t making decisions based on science.@dhookstead reveals the one obvious thing every team needs to do in order to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t derail more bowl games. pic.twitter.com/pk395uiKo3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 27, 2021

I think the unfortunate reality of the situation is that we simply have to accept that a few more bowl games will likely go down before this is all said and done.

Am I happy about it? Obviously not, but as long as positive tests keep rolling in, I don’t see much changing.

Another Major Bowl Game Bites The Dust Because Of COVID-19 https://t.co/8tXAKs5uXN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 27, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest information on this developing situation as we have it.