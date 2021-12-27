Editorial

Boise State Pulls Out Of The Arizona Bowl Because Of COVID-19

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Boise State won’t play in a bowl game this season.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced Monday that the Broncos are out of the Arizona Bowl, which is sponsored by his company, after too many cases of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Arizona Bowl must now search for a new opponent to play Central Michigan or the game will almost certainly be canceled.

Portnoy floated the idea of Scott Frost and Nebraska possibly filling the void.

Well, the hits just keep coming, don’t they? I said things were likely going to get worse and here we are. It’s nothing short of an absolute shame.

At this point, I’m starting to lose count of how many bowl games have been impacted by COVID-19.

I think the unfortunate reality of the situation is that we simply have to accept that a few more bowl games will likely go down before this is all said and done.

Am I happy about it? Obviously not, but as long as positive tests keep rolling in, I don’t see much changing.

Keep checking back for the latest information on this developing situation as we have it.