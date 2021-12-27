Fenway Bowl Canceled Because Of COVID-19 Issues With The Virginia Cavaliers

The Fenway Bowl has been canceled.

The bowl game between Virginia and SMU has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Cavaliers.

The game had been scheduled to take place Wednesday.

It’s actually stunning how bad COVID-19 has gotten in the world of sports over the past few weeks. I’m almost at a loss for words when it comes to how quickly things fell apart.

Seemingly just a week ago, the NFL appeared to be on the brink as scores and scores of players tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, we’ve lost another bowl game and we’ve had other teams simply pull out because of COVID-19 issues. To say there are growing problems would be an understatement.

It’s just a damn shame the Fenway Bowl and any other game has to be canceled. Anyone healthy enough to play should be allowed to. It’s that simple. Leave anyone positive home and let everyone else take the field.

Don’t ruin it for everyone just because some players are positive.