Man In A Blue Santa Outfit Puts A Man In A Headlock During The Cowboys Game

More videos have surfaced of Dallas fans being out of control Sunday night during the game against Washington.

In a pair of videos tweeted by DallasTexasTV, a man wearing a blue Santa outfit had another guy in a headlock and was refusing to let go before the guy eventually broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold in the videos below.

Cowboys Santa with the head lock pic.twitter.com/DEHlPmaokC — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 27, 2021

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/esJzR2XaCb — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 27, 2021

For those of you keeping track at home, this is now the second wild fight video that we’ve had from the Cowboys/Washington game Sunday night.

A different video previously went viral of a dude getting absolutely crushed.

NFL Fan Throws Brutal Punch In Wild Fight Video https://t.co/nFQWURvlEG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 27, 2021

I just don’t get it, folks. I just don’t get how there are so many fights at sporting events these days. What the hell is going on?

Who the hell wants to fight when they could be drinking a beer and relaxing as they support their team.

Washington fan vs Cowboys fan to top off the night pic.twitter.com/9TvA2xNtw4 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) December 27, 2021

I have no idea how we’re going to clean this nonsense up, but it needs to happen.

H/T: Outkick