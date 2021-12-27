REPORT: Obsessed Fan Arrested At Kylie Jenner’s Home After Violating Restraining Order

A man was reportedly arrested outside Kylie Jenner’s home after he violated a restraining order she has against him.

Law enforcement sources said Sunday that the 23-year-old man, Jrue Mesgan, was taken into custody after he reportedly buzzed the gate of Jenner’s Los Angeles home, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker)

The 24-year-old reality star was granted the protection against Mesgan after he reportedly showed up to her home “numerous times” in the last few months, the outlet noted.

A security guard reportedly spotted the guy and notified police, who then took him into custody, the report noted. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Deported By ICE)

Mesgan was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and is being held on $20,000 bail, E! News reported.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has had problems in the past with obsessed fans.

In 2019, Jenner filed a restraining order against a different man who showed up to her home, the E! News noted. He was arrested and pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespass by driving on private property and a felony count of bringing contraband into jail where he was booked, the report noted. He was sentenced to one year in jail.