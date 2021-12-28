Broncos Coach Vic Fangio On His Job Security: ‘I Do Not Worry About It’

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio isn’t panicking about his job security.

At the moment, the Broncos are 7-8 after back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Raiders. While the door to the playoffs isn’t completely shut, it might as well be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does that make Fangio feel about the future? Well, he’s apparently not focused on it.

According to Zac Stevens, the Broncos head coach was asked about his job security, and responded with, “For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. Do I acknowledge that it’s out there and could happen, absolutely.”

I find it hard to believe that the Broncos are going to can Fangio after this season. At worst, he’ll be 7-10, and he’ll have done that with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under center.

All things considered, winning seven NFL games with those two as your options at quarterback isn’t too bad at all.

In the NFL, it all starts and ends with the quarterback position. If you don’t have a solid passer, you’re not going to do much at all.

I don’t care if you have a future hall of fame member coaching your team. Without a steady and solid quarterback, you simply can’t win in the NFL.

That’s more or less the situation the Broncos are in, and that’s not Fangio’s fault.

Fangio should be just fine at the end of the season. I would be very surprised if he got the boot after this year.