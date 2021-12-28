Editor Daily Rundown: Pelosi Plots Her Next Move Ahead Of Midterms

WITH MIDTERMS APPROACHING, PELOSI’S JAN 6 TEAM ABOUT TO START MORE ‘PUBLIC PHASE’… PLANS LAUNCH OF ‘FINAL REPORT AHEAD OF NOVEMBER’S ELECTIONS’… WAPO: Committee investigating Jan. 6 attack plans to begin a more public phase of its work in the new year

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to begin holding public hearings in the new year to tell the story of the insurrection from start to finish while crafting an ample interim report on its findings by summer, as it shifts into a more public phase of its work. […]