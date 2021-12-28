Ohio State Stars Chris Olave And Garrett Wilson Won’t Play In The Rose Bowl

Ohio State will be without multiple stars in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

Superstar receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have both chosen to not play in the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL draft.

You can read both of their announcements below.

This is a monster blow for the Buckeyes ahead of the Rose Bowl. They just two of their top three or four players, and Utah damn sure isn’t a scrub team.

They’re going to need all the firepower they can get, and two of their best players are out the door for the NFL.

If you’re a fan of the Buckeyes, you have to be very concerned right now.

While I don’t care about players opting out of minor bowl games, pulling out of the Rose Bowl is a bad look. It’s not acceptable.

The Rose Bowl is arguably the most prestigious bowl in all of college football. Even if it’s the playoff, it’s still an incredible accomplishment.

There’s no reason to opt out of the game. If it was something like the Sun Bowl, I’d understand, but this is the Rose Bowl!

Ryan Day said in addition to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett and Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl for Ohio State. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 27, 2021

You can catch the Rose Bowl January 1 at 5:00 EST on Fox. It should be interesting to see what a reduced Ohio State squad does against Utah.