‘Please, Thanks And Sorry’: Pope Francis Shares His Advice For Married Couples

Pope Francis shared his advice for married couples who’s relationships have been tested due to the pandemic and it consisted of three little words.

Francis spoke from his studio window and penned his letter a “Christmas present to married couples” as he urged couples who are struggling to seek help and to remember these three words in marriage, “Please, thanks and sorry.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Here’s Why Hungary Is Incentivizing Children, Marriage)

The pope talked about how the pandemic aggravated “pre-existing problems” in some families and created “conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable.” (RELATED: White House Denies Report That Vatican Canceled A Meeting Between Biden And Pope Francis)

Pope Francis reveals 3 key words for every successful marriage https://t.co/af6vYmmDLf pic.twitter.com/vNWYyS74tW — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2021

“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” Francis explained. “Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”

The Holy Father pleaded with parents to keep seeking help to overcome obstacles, including through prayer.

“Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” the pope shared.

He also encouraged married couples to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter.” Italy is now home to one of the lowest birthrates in the world, the outlet noted.

“Maybe we aren’t born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story — everyone has to think: It’s my story,” Francis said. “They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!”