Andrew Cuomo To Face No Charges After Sexual Harassment Investigation

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face any charges over alleged inappropriate conduct investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The decision came after a “thorough” investigation into allegations made by two women against Cuomo, according to the announcement. Both women accused the former governor of kissing them without their consent.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” the announcement said.

“However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” it said. (RELATED: Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour)

This decision does not mean Cuomo could not face civil liability in the future, the announcement noted. Cuomo resigned from office in August after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed 11 women, CNN reported.

Cuomo also faced criticism for his March 25 directive ordering New York nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. A November report from the New York State Assembly found Cuomo personally edited a July 2020 Department of Health report that undercounted nursing home deaths from COVID-19.

Chis Cuomo, the former governor’s brother, was fired from his position at CNN in early December for his involvement in covering up his brother’s sexual assault case.

The former CNN host, before being fired, was suspended after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts that showed a “greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts” than CNN previously understood.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.