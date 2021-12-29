Country Superstar Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Best Selling Album Of 2021 Following Racial Slur Video

Country star Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” ended up being the best-selling album of 2021 despite a video surfacing of him using a racial slur.

The 28-year-old country singer’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies, according to music analytics provider MRC Data. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

Morgan Wallen has best selling album despite his N-word rant https://t.co/jnUvlgu2of pic.twitter.com/K1xHcwnvrS — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2021

After the album was released in January 2021, a video surfaced in February that showed Wallen telling his friends to “take care of this p–y-ass n—a” when he had returned home from a night of partying. Wallen admitted later that he was “clearly drunk” during the exchange.

A backlash ensued against the singer with Country Music Television announcing in February that it was removing the singer’s appearances and music from their stations because of the slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.

Despite all negative coverage, “Dangerous” remained at the top of the charts for its first 10 weeks. It became the first album since Whitney Houston’s “Whitney” in 1987 to do so, Billboard noted. It is also the most weeks an album has spent in the top spot since Drake’s “Views” scored 13 weeks in the number one spot in 2016, the outlet noted.