PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To End The Football Season With A Win Over Arizona State

Wisconsin needs to find a way to cap off the 2021 college football season with a win over Arizona State.

The Badgers and Sun Devils will meet Thursday night in Las Vegas, and while nobody is happy about playing in the Vegas Bowl, it does represent the opportunity to get to nine wins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before the year started, Wisconsin was viewed by many as the favorite to win the Big Ten West and fight for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Instead, we started the season 1-3, rattled off seven straight wins before losing to Minnesota, failed to win the B1G West, failed to make the conference title game and we ended up in a bowl game we wanted no part of.

All the way around, it’s been a disappointing season, and there’s no way to slice it that doesn’t make that fact sting any less.

So, what can we do at this point? We can go out and smash ASU to finish the season with a record of 9-4. It’s not great, but it’s at least better than where many of us feared we’d be when we were 1-3.

More than anything, I think fans are ready for this season to be behind us. We’re ready to put 2021 in the books and prepare for 2022.

That starts with a win over Arizona State.

So, let’s go take care of business and get it done! You can catch the game at 10:30 EST on ESPN.