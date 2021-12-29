The Top 10 Most Egregious K-12 School Decisions Of 2021

This past year was mired by school districts implementing curricula inspired by the tenets of critical race theory, an ideology that claims America is inherently and irredeemably racist. At the same time, many districts remained virtual through April and May, leaving parents nearly unfettered access to their children’s education.

In 2020, the critical race pedagogy was prevalent in school districts in blue areas, specifically in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New York City. By 2021, the ideology creeped its way into a slew of red states, including Missouri and Ohio. Despite parent protests against the divisive curriculum — most notably in northern Virginia — school districts bludgeoned forward with teaching left-wing political doctrine as fact.

Here are the top 10 most egregious decisions — complete with CRT and online curricula hypocrisy — made nationwide in K-12 schools in 2021:

10. Kids Spotted At Production Shoot On California School Campus Closed To Students

In February, a Los Angeles elementary school opened its doors for a commercial shoot, though the campus remained closed for in-person classroom learning. Children were filming for an Apple TV commercial at Kester Avenue Elementary School, according to CBSLA.

The school district blamed state rules for allowing schools to be open for filming. A district spokesperson claimed that “state rules currently allow filming at schools even though those same schools do not meet the state rules to reopen.”

9. New York School Encourages Parents To Become ‘White Traitors,’ ‘White Abolitionists’

A New York City public school sent graphics to parents in February encouraging them to become “white traitors” and “white abolitionists.” East Side Community School sent out the graphic, which detailed eight types of “whiteness.” Good “whiteness” was considered being a “white abolitionist,” and bad “whiteness” was considered “white supremacist,” according to City Journal reporter Christopher Rufo.

8. Two Mothers Stood Up Against Critical Race Theory At Their Kids’ School. Their Kids Were Denied Re-Enrollment.

In March, Ohio-based mothers Amy Gonzalez and Andrea Gross attempted to obtain copies of race-based curriculum allegedly being taught at their children’s private school. Students at Columbus Academy were subjected to a “civil disobedience” walkout orchestrated by the school’s top leadership and were allegedly being taught left-wing political opinions as fact, according to Gonzalez and Gross. The school refused to share the curriculum with the duo.

In July, Columbus Academy claimed that the mothers engaged in an “inflammatory” and “misleading” campaign against the school by appearing on radio shows, speaking with The Daily Wire, and appearing on news shows such as “Fox & Friends” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Their children were ultimately denied re-enrollment to the school. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The Top-6 Wokest Teachers Exposed This Year)

7. High School Football Coach Fired After Privately Questioning Black Lives Matter

A former Massachusetts high school football coach was terminated in January after privately disagreeing with the school’s social justice curriculum being taught to his children, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

David Flynn, the former football coach at Dedham High School, reached out to the district’s superintendent after he uncovered his daughter’s world history class was allegedly focused on race, gender, stereotypes, discrimination and politics. The superintendent allegedly refused to remove politics from the classroom, prompting the Flynns to remove their children from the public school system and Coach Flynn to send an email to other concerned parents regarding the superintendent’s response.

On Jan. 20, Flynn was terminated from his position. Flynn’s lawsuit against three Dedham Public School officials alleged he was terminated in retaliation for speaking against Black Lives Matter-inspired curriculum, according to Judicial Watch.

6. Atlanta Public School Told Catholic Couple To Remove Their Child From District If They Want To Avoid LGBTQ+ Issues In Kindergarten

An Atlanta couple with a child at Morningside Elementary School was told if they wish to keep their kindergartener from viewing books that reference sexual orientation, transgenderism and left-wing ideology, removing their child from the district was the only option, according to emails reviewed by The Daily Wire.

The Atlanta Public School district claimed that it was interested in working with the parents to keep their child at Morningside Elementary, though the district had no plans to remove the books as they allegedly create an “equitable and inclusive” environment.

5. Loudoun County School Committee Vows To ‘Silence The Opposition’

An advisory council for the Loudoun County Public School district in Virginia vowed to “silence the opposition,” or any individual that opposed race-based curriculum being taught to children without the approval of parents, according to The Daily Wire. The LCPS Minority Student Achievement Advisory Council said it would “silence the opposition” by refraining from “opening/click or sharing any article/tweet/facebook post from any group that seeks to sow seeds of untruths, hate and distrust.”

Teachers in the same district compiled a list of anti-critical race theory parents via a Facebook group aimed at infiltrating and exposing such parents for their views.

4. San Diego Teachers Snub Students, Provide In-Person Learning Only To Migrant Children

Between March and July, San Diego County’s Office of Education authorized a program that allowed teachers to volunteer to instruct migrant children being held at the San Diego Convention Center, according to Fox News. Many teachers were teaching unaccompanied minors in person, though students in the district were not privy to the same opportunity.

3. Loudoun County Public Schools Cancels Dr. Seuss For ‘Racial Undertones’

Loudoun County Public Schools followed the orders of a national educators organization that told schools to avoid reading Dr. Seuss books to children because they allegedly have “racial undertones.” The prominent Virginia school district ordered its schools to avoid “connecting Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss,” a day that has long celebrated the author’s birthday.

2. Atlanta Elementary School Segregated Classes By Race. One Parent Fought Back

Atlanta mother Kila Posey reported to WSB-TV Atlanta that her child’s school was segregating classes based on race. Posey, a black woman, insisted that her child be moved to a different classroom, but was denied by the school’s principal as the child may feel “isolated” in the desired classroom because it wasn’t a “black class.” The mother claimed that the elementary school created eight classes, two for black students, and six for white students.

Posey filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, arguing that the school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

1. Loudoun County Schools Attempted To Bury Sexual Assault Allegations

In a bombshell report from investigative reporter Luke Rosiak, Loudoun County Public School leadership was outed for allegedly covering up a sexual assault that occurred in one of the district’s high school bathrooms. Emails obtained by WTOP show that the district’s board was informed about the assault the day it occurred, though the board denies that it was aware of “specific details” of the incident until it was reported in the media.