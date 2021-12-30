Aaron Rodgers Says He Hasn’t Ruled Out Retiring After The Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might hang it up much sooner than expected.

During his Wednesday press conference, the star quarterback said he's "not ruling out" the possibility that this could be his last season of professional football.

“It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers also added when talking about his future and the timeline for a decision. You can watch his full comments in the tweet below.

Aaron Rodgers “not ruling out” retiring after this season pic.twitter.com/KaVDhXMiPw — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 29, 2021

I could turn out to be wrong, but I don’t believe for a single second that this will be Rodgers last season in the NFL.

In fact, I’d be shocked if he was seriously considering retiring. He is 38 years old, but he’s still playing great football.

As long as you have gas left in the tank, why the hell would you even consider hanging it up? That makes no sense at all.

Even though I hate the Packers and it’d be great to see him hang it up, it’s just not going to happen. There’s way too much football left in his tank.

So, while I’m sure people will debate these comments for weeks, I’ll be stunned if he’s not back on an NFL field in 2022.