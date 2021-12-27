Aaron Rodgers Hugs Erin Andrews After Doing Socially Distanced Interview

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it clear he doesn’t care about socially distancing from the media.

Following the Packers beating the Browns on Christmas, the star quarterback was interviewed by Erin Andrews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we’ve seen since 2020, the interview was conducted with social distancing. However, as soon as it was done, Rodgers walked right up to Erin Andrews, and gave her a massive hug. Watch it unfold below.

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like.”@AaronRodgers12 reflects on becoming the @packers all-time TD pass leader. 👏 #CLEvsGB pic.twitter.com/zjQ1ktA12Q — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

This video more or less sums up the absurdity of the NFL’s COVID rules. We’re going to force athletes to do socially distanced interviews, and as soon as they’re done, they’re going to hug the reporter.

I have to think Aaron Rodgers did this on purpose, right? He knew exactly what he was doing.

The media is tearing Aaron Rodgers apart for being unvaccinated and expressing concern about the entire COVID-19 situation. The reality is that he doesn’t owe answers to anyone about his vaccination status, and nobody else does either. pic.twitter.com/4E9dhBWOdh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

Let’s not forget that he was raked over the coals when he tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed he was unvaccinated.

He made it crystal clear he thought the league’s rules are insanely stupid. Now, he gave Erin Andrews a giant hug on national TV right after doing a socially distanced interview.

There’s no way this was an accident.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Can we all agree to stop the nonsense and just let athletes go back to behaving like humans? Why are we still acting like they need to socially distance during an interview, but hitting each other on the field is fine? It makes no sense.