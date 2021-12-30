Girls Pour Thick, Slimy Mayonnaise On Football Coach After He Wins Bowl Game

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer received a mayonnaise bath after his team defeated North Carolina at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte North Carolina on Thursday.

Several gallons of mayonnaise were dumped over Beamer‘s head in celebration after his team, the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to USA Today.

“Honestly, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, I have to go do this mayo bath now,'” Beamer said was his first thought after the clock ran out.

Beamer was hit in the head by the cooler as two girls dumped the mayonnaise on him. (RELATED: From Soup To Nuts: Here Are The Food Items That Will Cost More In 2022)

“It hit me,” Beamer said. “The cooler got me in the back of the head, then the mayo. It’s awesome. It’s a little heavy, for sure. I’m weighed here down in the back, but mayonnaise has never felt so good.”

For being a good sport, a $10,000 check was given to Beamer to donate to his charity of choice, the outlet reported.

Beamer’s team, the South Carolina’s Gamecocks, scored a 38-21 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels after wide-receiver-turned-quarterback, Dakereon Joyner gained a 69-yard touchdown pass with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

Joyner, who had only attempted one pass this season and had 31 total passes in his college football career, had a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 64 yards. Joyner subsequently earned MVP honors, according to Gamecocks Online.