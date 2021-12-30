Virginia Tech Gives Up A 70-Yard Touchdown Against Maryland Seconds After Brent Pry Says The Team Will Have ‘A Great Brand Of Defense’

Virginia Tech’s new football coach Brent Pry suffered an embarrassing moment Wednesday during a loss to Maryland.

Maryland absolutely demolished VT 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl, and one moment, in particular, stood out to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryland Football (@terpsfootball)

During the second quarter, Pry appeared on TV and said the Hokies will “play a great brand of defense.” The very next snap, his defense gave up a 70-yard passing touchdown. Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

pic.twitter.com/CObpCnpFDY — UConn Has A Football Team (@UConnHasAFBTeam) December 29, 2021

If that’s not a big yikes moment, I don’t know what is! The man was on TV hyping up how great his defense is going to be, and within a matter of seconds, the Terrapins tacked on another touchdown.

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh. Sometimes, the world is just out to prove you wrong.

New Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry talking about how special the defense is going to be in Blacksburg pic.twitter.com/MXUJTZeSUn — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 29, 2021

Hyping up your defense and then getting smoked on a long touchdown pass is the definition of getting proven wrong. Is it karma? Hard to say, but it’s definitely something.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryland Football (@terpsfootball)

Shoutout to the Virginia Tech coach for giving us one of the funniest moments of bowl season so far!