The Seattle Seahawks Place Adrian Peterson On Injured Reserve

Adrian Peterson’s season is over.

With two games left in the 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks have placed the veteran running back on injured reserve with a back injury, according to Ari Meirov. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Seahawks placed RB Adrian Peterson (back) on IR, ending his season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2021

If this is the end of the road for Peterson, it’s been a hell of a run for the legendary running back, and his place in the Football Hall of Fame is 100% secured.

He’s without a doubt one of the most talented players to ever pick up a football, and you’re kidding yourself if you think differently.

Peter Carroll says perhaps no one has had a better, more positive influence on Rashaad Penny and his game than Adrian Peterson in the short time the future Hall-of-Fame RB has been with Seahawks. “He’s the ultimate.” https://t.co/nzs7WdE76l — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2021

Now, at the age of 36, he’s headed to injured reserve. He already beat the odds by playing running back in the NFL at his age.

There’s a very real possibility he’s played his last snap of football.

The Seahawks activated DJ Reed and Bryan Mone from the reserve/COVID-19 list (along with PS cornerback Mike Jackson) and placed Adrian Peterson on injured reserve with a back injury — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 29, 2021

No matter what, Peterson had a hell of a run in the NFL, and he should be proud as all hell. The dude was a weapon in his prime, and he was one of the most exciting players to ever play the game.