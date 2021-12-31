Editorial

The Seattle Seahawks Place Adrian Peterson On Injured Reserve

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 05: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Adrian Peterson’s season is over.

With two games left in the 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks have placed the veteran running back on injured reserve with a back injury, according to Ari Meirov. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If this is the end of the road for Peterson, it’s been a hell of a run for the legendary running back, and his place in the Football Hall of Fame is 100% secured.

He’s without a doubt one of the most talented players to ever pick up a football, and you’re kidding yourself if you think differently.

Now, at the age of 36, he’s headed to injured reserve. He already beat the odds by playing running back in the NFL at his age.

There’s a very real possibility he’s played his last snap of football.

No matter what, Peterson had a hell of a run in the NFL, and he should be proud as all hell. The dude was a weapon in his prime, and he was one of the most exciting players to ever play the game.