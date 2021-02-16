Adrian Peterson Wants To Play Into His 40s

Adrian Peterson thinks he has several years of football left in him.

Peterson is coming off an okay season with the Detroit Lions, and he rushed in 2020 for seven touchdowns and 604 yards. Despite his rushing yards not being gigantic, he doesn’t think he’s close to being done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I want to live to be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still,” Peterson told TMZ during a Monday interview.

I’m an optimistic guy, but I see no situation where Peterson plays until he’s 40. Yes, he rushed for seven touchdowns in 2020, and that’s very solid.

At the same time, it’s obvious to anyone with eyes that his decline is evident. Can he still play in the NFL? Without a doubt.

Will that still be the case in four or five years? I have a feeling the answer is no.

Peterson already beat the odds by playing in the NFL as a running back well into his 30s, which rarely happens.

However, making into your 30s and playing until you’re 40 are two very different things, especially when talking about a position that gets hit all the time.

We’ll see if he can pull it off, but I’m not holding my breath that Peterson is still carrying the rock in a few years.