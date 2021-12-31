HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Arizona State 20-13 To Win The Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin beat Arizona State 20-13 to cap off the season.

Entering the game, I made it pretty clear I wasn’t overly pumped for the Las Vegas Bowl. I just wanted our ninth win and to get this season over with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we won a gritty 20-13 game over the Sun Devils and as was the story all season long, our defense had to carry the majority of the weight.

More than anything, I’m just glad this season is over and we finished with nine wins. After starting 1-3, I’m not sure anyone thought we’d get to nine wins.

Hell, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have serious concerns after Michigan blew us out in early October. It looked like the wheels had officially come off.

However, we rattled off seven straight wins before losing to Minnesota and won a bowl game. Am I happy about being 9-4 and winning the Las Vegas Bowl?

No, not at all. However, it’s much better than where we could have been. This team fought like hell to salvage the season and the players and coaches should be applauded for refusing to give up.

Now, we have to put all this behind us and focus on 2022. Expectations are going to be very high entering next season, and this time, we have to find a way to actually meet them!

Let’s put in some great work this offseason and I have no doubt we can have a much better season next year!