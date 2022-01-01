Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral Suffers Scary Injury Against Baylor

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered a very scary injury Saturday night during the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Late in the first quarter, Corral was taken to the ground under heavy pressure and it was immediately clear that he was in serious pain.

It’s hard to tell where he suffered a knee or a leg injury, but there’s no question that he appeared very shaken up. You can watch the scary play unfold below.

Matt Corral is down on the field after this play 🙏 for QB1 pic.twitter.com/ld8U7uEKzD — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 2, 2022

This is an absolutely brutal break for the Rebels, Corral and fans of the team. He made it a point to play in the bowl game, and he’s now suffered what looks like a serious injury.

This is a very difficult pill to swallow and there’s no other way to put. Your heart just has to go out to him.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral left the Sugar Bowl in the first quarter with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/a6B977NJj8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2022

I know there’s a lot of debate about whether or not elite players should skip bowl games. It’s all we hear about these days.

Yet, Corral made the decision to gear up and take the field one last time with his teammates. Now, he’s suffered an injury. If you’re celebrating or mocking this online, you’re an idiot. You should only be hoping he gets better.

#OleMiss QB Matt Corral is a projected first-round pick (#8 overall to WFT according to ESPN) Will he opt out of the Sugar Bowl? “I wouldn’t be in this position w/o them. I won’t just leave. I know what’s on the other side but I’m gonna give these guys everything I got.” More: pic.twitter.com/0c9ELIfwSH — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) December 13, 2021

It’s one hell of a bitter pill, but let’s all hope Corral bounces back in a huge way.