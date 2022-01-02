Editorial

Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Is No Longer A Member Of The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1477733508034568192)

Antonio Brown (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1477733508034568192)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During a 28-24 Sunday win over the Jets, Brown stripped his gear off, threw some of it in the stands and proceeded to run off the field while throwing up the peace sign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it simply, he straight up quit on his team. Now, he’s learned his fate.

“He is no longer a Buc,” head coach Bruce Arians told the media as soon as the game was over. You can watch his full comments below.

What an absolutely humiliating fall from grace for Brown. I’m honestly shocked that he somehow found a new rock bottom.

I didn’t think that guy could sink any further. Clearly, I was wrong. Stripping off your clothes and abandoning your team is about as pathetic as it gets.

I think it’s safe to say Brown has played his last snap of NFL football. What team would ever sign him after a stunt like this?

He’s way past his prime and he’s an absolute liability.

Good riddance.