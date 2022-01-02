Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Is No Longer A Member Of The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During a 28-24 Sunday win over the Jets, Brown stripped his gear off, threw some of it in the stands and proceeded to run off the field while throwing up the peace sign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it simply, he straight up quit on his team. Now, he’s learned his fate.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

“He is no longer a Buc,” head coach Bruce Arians told the media as soon as the game was over. You can watch his full comments below.

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

What an absolutely humiliating fall from grace for Brown. I’m honestly shocked that he somehow found a new rock bottom.

I didn’t think that guy could sink any further. Clearly, I was wrong. Stripping off your clothes and abandoning your team is about as pathetic as it gets.

Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game https://t.co/h7F7Ne9xf0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

I think it’s safe to say Brown has played his last snap of NFL football. What team would ever sign him after a stunt like this?

He’s way past his prime and he’s an absolute liability.

What the hell is Antonio Brown doing?! pic.twitter.com/gdgSfrk0W4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2022

Good riddance.