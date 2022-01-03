Oklahoma Quarterback Caleb Williams Announces He’s Entering The Transfer Portal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal.

The superstar dual-threat quarterback announced late Monday afternoon that he's put his name in the transfer portal due to the recent staffing changes with the Sooners.

However, fans of the program might not need to panic. He said remaining with the Sooners “will definitely be an option as I begin this process.” You can read his full statement below.

In response to Williams’ decision, the program released a statement talking up the history of great quarterback development, which all happened under coaches other than Brent Venables.

Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022

This is an absolutely stunning announcement from Williams, and there’s no other way to put it. As soon as Spencer Rattler left, it was crystal clear it was 100% the Caleb Williams show.

Clearly, he wants to get a feel for some other places now that Lincoln Riley is gone. As a young man focused on his future, you really can’t blame him.

As a college football fan, I’d love to see Williams remain with the Sooners. The sport is simply better when the Sooners are flying high, and he’s one of the best gunslingers in the country.

It’d be awesome to watch him rewrite the record books in Norman.

However, if he does ultimately decide to leave, every school in the country will want him. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.