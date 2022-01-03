Report: Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s year-long secret has reportedly been revealed after the former Fox News host was seen rocking a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Guilfoyle sparked engagement rumors after she posted a picture on social media from a New Year’s Eve party showing her wearing a black form-fitted sequins gown along with a big diamond ring. (Related: Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveals What It’s Like Being Close To The Trumps)

She captioned her post, “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

A source close to the pair confirmed the two are not only engaged but have been for more than a year now, Page Six reported in a piece published Monday.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 — which is Don’s birthday,” an insider reportedly shared with the Daily Mail. “They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.”

“They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” the source added. “Both are focused on their children —they have six between them — and their work.”

“It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” a friend reportedly shared with the outlet.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May of 2018 not long after reports surfaced Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa had filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The former President Donald Trump’s son and Vanessa share five kids together. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lie, Falsely Accuse Don Jr. Of Crime In Wild Segment)

Guilfoyle was previously married to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years from 2001 to 2006, and the two separated in 2005. She was also briefly married to Eric Villency from 2006-2009, with whom she shares a son.

Congratulations!