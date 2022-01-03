NBC Releases Hilarious Never-Before-Seen Scene From ‘The Office’

NBC has released a hilarious never-before-scene scene from “The Office.”

The show’s official YouTube page recently released the “Toilet Humor” scene and it’s a must-watch clip for fans of the show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. You loved the series, I can promise you’re going to like it.

You know “The Office” is an amazing show when a hilarious clip like this doesn’t even make it into what actually aired.

How wild is that? This is funnier than 95% of what you see on TV, but it wasn’t good enough for “The Office.”

That tells you just about everything you need to know about how awesome the legendary NBC show was back in the day.

Cancel culture has now come for an old episode of The Office. Is comedy officially dead?@dhookstead says if The Office is now too offensive for TV, then we’re lost as a society. pic.twitter.com/PjeY1D6ZXv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2021

If you haven’t already seen every episode of “The Office,” I can’t recommend it enough. We’re talking about one of the greatest shows ever made, and the entire thing is on Peacock.

There’s no excuse at all to have never seen “The Office.”

Just do it. You can thank me later.