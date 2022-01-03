Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Says He Doesn’t Want To See Kellen Mond Play

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had a savage reaction to the idea of Kellen Mond playing.

The Vikings only have one game left in the season and with no shot at the postseason, some fans might want to see some younger players get reps.

Well, if you’re holding out hope the former Texas A&M quarterback gets some reps, you’re in for a bad time.

“Not particularly…I see him everyday,” Zimmer said when asked if he’d like to see Mond on the field for the final game of the season against Chicago. Check out his reaction and body language in the clip below.

Does Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond next week in the season finale? “Not particularly.” Why? “I see him everyday.” Gotta love STONE COLD ZIM. pic.twitter.com/6vsVLutUho — Someday Sports Podcast (@SomedaySports) January 3, 2022

His body language said a hell of a lot more than his words in that clip. Mond has thrown for five yards all season, and that came Sunday against the Packers.

Why is he not getting a shot? I have no idea, but clearly, Zimmer isn’t interested. That means he must not be impressing in practice.

Seriously, look at his reaction! He didn’t even pretend like there is a chance Mond should see the field. When a coach answers like that, you know his patience is either running thin or completely gone.

If you’re Mond and you hear that statement, it just has to crush your confidence. It has to destroy whatever ego you might have.

With Mannion back in, lemme ask… How was the Kellen Mond era for you? pic.twitter.com/xlhYOUUiDl — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 3, 2022

So, for those of you hoping to see Mond this upcoming Sunday, you better mentally prepare yourself for that to not happen.