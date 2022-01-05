Watch The Latest Trailer For Upcoming Hulu Series ‘Pam & Tommy’

“Pam & Tommy” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Hulu released a new trailer for the upcoming series about Pamela Anderson’s sex tape with Tommy Lee being infamously stolen and leaked, and from the early previews, it’s going to be must-watch television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the newest preview for the limited series below.

As you can tell from the newest trailer, the cast for the series is absolutely stacked with an unreal amount of talent. Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Lily James and Sebastian Stan all have starring roles.

For a TV series, that’s a murderer’s row of talent. That’s about as good as you’re ever going to see.

Also, I don’t know a ton about the sex tape leaking as it was a shade before my time, but I do know it’s considered by many to be the most famous sex tape ever made.

At the very least, it was the most famous sex tape ever made before Kim Kardashian’s came out. Now, we’re getting a whole series about it.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee for @Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” premiering February 2. pic.twitter.com/abuPdpuGue — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

You can check out “Pam & Tommy” starting February 2 on Hulu!