PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Great Opportunity Against Iowa To Earn Another Huge Win

The Wisconsin Badgers can earn a monster win Thursday night against Iowa.

Right now, the Badgers are 11-2 and the Hawkeyes are 11-3, and as we head into the meat of the B1G schedule, both teams want to rack up as many wins as possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is coming off a monster road win over Purdue, and it’s now time to tack on another victory.

Wisconsin went on the road and spanked number three Purdue. For all the “experts” claiming we’d be terrible, sleepy easy knowing I kept all the receipts! pic.twitter.com/srhlcQ35Db — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 4, 2022

While Iowa isn’t the team that the Boilermakers are, it’s still a chance to earn a big win for our tournament resume.

Whenever you can beat a team with double digit wins at this point in the season, you have to go out and do it. It’s that simple.

So, when we take the floor Thursday night in Madison at the Kohl Center, we need to throw everything we have at the Hawkeyes.

We need to make them hate their lives! We need them to wish they were anywhere else on the planet than the Kohl Center.

Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Steven Crowl and the rest of the rotation needs to play just like they did against Purdue. If they do, we should be just fine!

Make sure to catch the game at 9:00 EST on FS1!