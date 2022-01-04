HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Upsets Purdue 74-69

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a shocking 74-69 upset Monday night over Purdue.

Coming into the game against the third-ranked Boilermakers, I said the Badgers had the tools to shock the number three team in the nation, and my guys didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We threw everything we had at Purdue, and it was just enough to get the job done. Despite serious foul trouble down the stretch, Greg Gard put on a coaching clinic and Johnny Davis scored 37 to secure the victory for Wisconsin.

I absolutely love this Wisconsin basketball team. All the “experts” picked us to be one of the worst teams in the B1G.

Now, we’re 11-2 and we have multiple major wins. It never gets old proving the critics wrong.

Johnny Davis is also the kind of player a coach might get once every 15 years. Where the hell was this guy last season?

He might honestly be a top ten or five player in the nation. The man is unguardable and when he gets hot, it’s lights out!

Now, we turn our attention to Iowa this Thursday night. We’ve already exceeded expectations this season, but fans and the players certainly expect more.

Let’s go out there and get it.