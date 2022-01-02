PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Huge Monday Night Game Against Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers have a monster basketball game Monday night against Purdue.

Right now, Wisconsin is sitting at 10-2 and ranked 24th in the country. The Boilermakers are 12-1 and ranked third in the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It really doesn’t get much bigger than this. It’s games like this that we get excited for. It’s games like this one that represent what we love about college basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Hitting the road to travel West Lafayette represents one hell of a challenge, and there’s no doubt this is the toughest game we’ve played all season.

We’re about to find out just what exactly this team is made of. Over the course of the past several weeks, we’ve had far too many close games and a brutal loss to Ohio State.

If we want to hang with the Boilermakers, we have to play a lot better. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, can we do that? I believe we can, but it won’t be easy. It won’t be easy at all. We’re going to need Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and the rest of the starters to show up and show out.

If they don’t, it might get ugly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to tune in at 7:00 EST on BTN to watch it all go down!