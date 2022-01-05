‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Gets Monster TV Ratings, Is The Most Watched Episode Of Cable TV Since 2017

The season four finale of “Yellowstone” put up outrageous ratings.

The final episode of season four of the hit Paramount Network show aired this past Sunday night, and it left fans speechless after Jamie killed Garrett. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, the ratings have also left a lot of people speechless. According to Deadline, the Kevin Costner hit had 9.3 million total viewers Sunday night on the Paramount Network, which makes the season four finale the most watched episode of cable TV since 2017.

Once you add in the CMT simulcast and the encore airing, the Sunday viewership number goes up to more than 11 million. The data does not include streaming, which will also push the finale number even further north.

.@Yellowstone season four is over, and fans now want to know when season five will get here.

In case you didn’t already know, people absolutely love “Yellowstone.” It’s the most popular show on TV by a substantial margin.

Ever since the first season aired, more and more people have tuned in, and it looks like things will only get bigger whenever season five comes out.

As it turns out, making content that appeals to middle America is a really smart business strategy. Turns out you can make a lot of money that way!

Who ever could have guessed that?

If you haven’t already seen season four of “Yellowstone,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a hell of a show, and it’s worth every second of your time!