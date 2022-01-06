NFL Teams Could Lose Picks For Inappropriate Interview Questions During The Draft Process

NFL teams could lose picks if they ask inappropriate questions during the draft process.

According to ESPN, NFL teams will be fined a minimum of $150,000 and lose a pick between the first and fourth rounds if they are “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” during the interview process. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, the Wonderlic test, which is a standardized test for players entering the league, is being eliminated.

For those of you who don’t know, seemingly every year there’s at least one team that asks an outrageous question to a prospect.

The most famous example of a bonkers question was when Dez Bryant was asked if his mom was a prostitute.

While that’s the most egregious example, there are much more minor ones on a regular basis.

Do I think you should be asking a player if their mother is a prostitute? No, but do I think it’s acceptable to ask very tough and uncomfortable questions?

Without a doubt. After all, these players are about to be very highly-paid employees. You’re not going to invest millions into someone if you don’t know their background and who they are.

We’ll see which team gets punished first under the new rules because we all know that’s coming!