Antonio Brown Says ‘F**k You’ To Bruce Arians, Suggests Tom Brady Is A Fake Friend

Antonio Brown’s war with the Buccaneers appears to be escalating.

The Bucs cut the troubled wide receiver loose after he melted down during a game against the Jets and quit on the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s opened up about head coach Bruce Arians, and his comments weren’t great!

“Imagine the guy who you think has your back, who you flew here with to do a mission, and and they know your situation, and you get there and you’re battling with him, he tells you to get the f**k out of there? I’m an alpha male. If you discriminate on my public image and my name, at that point it’s f**k you too professionally,” Brown said when talking about Arians on the “The Full Send Podcast,” according to ProFootballTalk.

Brown also touched on Tom Brady, and it didn’t have many nice things to say. In fact, he implied Brady wasn’t a real friend.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football,” Brown explained.

To make it crystal clear, Brady had a 100% pure class after Brown’s pathetic actions and asked for people to have compassion.

So, while Brady took the high road, Brown doesn’t seem interested in that path at all.

If Brown wants to ever play in the NFL again, he might want to learn when it’s a good time to speak your thoughts and when it’s not.

Ripping your former head coach and dropping f-bombs shortly after getting cut is a very tough look.

I can’t wait to see where this story goes next, but something tells me it’s just going to keep getting worse!