Antonio Brown Says ‘F**k You’ To Bruce Arians, Suggests Tom Brady Is A Fake Friend

Antonio Brown’s war with the Buccaneers appears to be escalating.

The Bucs cut the troubled wide receiver loose after he melted down during a game against the Jets and quit on the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s opened up about head coach Bruce Arians, and his comments weren’t great!

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

“Imagine the guy who you think has your back, who you flew here with to do a mission, and and they know your situation, and you get there and you’re battling with him, he tells you to get the f**k out of there? I’m an alpha male. If you discriminate on my public image and my name, at that point it’s f**k you too professionally,” Brown said when talking about Arians on the “The Full Send Podcast,” according to ProFootballTalk.

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

Brown also touched on Tom Brady, and it didn’t have many nice things to say. In fact, he implied Brady wasn’t a real friend.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football,” Brown explained.

It’s hilarious watching people diagnose Antonio Brown with CTE from behind their computer screens. He’s not a good dude, and sometimes, you’re just a jackass. CTE, which 99.99% of this website isn’t qualified to diagnose, has nothing to do with it. pic.twitter.com/E6vxDTV3we — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 4, 2022

To make it crystal clear, Brady had a 100% pure class after Brown’s pathetic actions and asked for people to have compassion.

So, while Brady took the high road, Brown doesn’t seem interested in that path at all.

Tom Brady Has Surprising Reaction To Antonio Brown Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/aau6rxEl42 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

If Brown wants to ever play in the NFL again, he might want to learn when it’s a good time to speak your thoughts and when it’s not.

Ripping your former head coach and dropping f-bombs shortly after getting cut is a very tough look.

Antonio Brown Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him After Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2022

I can’t wait to see where this story goes next, but something tells me it’s just going to keep getting worse!