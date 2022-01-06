Antonio Brown Asked For Incentives To Become Guaranteed Before Pathetic Meltdown

Antonio Brown wanted his incentives to become fully guaranteed prior to his insane meltdown.

The Buccaneers officially announced Thursday that Antonio Brown had been cut loose after his horrible meltdown against the Jets.

Now, more details are out, and they only make AB look worse.

According to Adam Schefter, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that Brown and his agent asked for $2 million in incentives to become guaranteed.

Last week, Antonio Brown and his agent requested that the remaining $2 million in incentives in his contract for this season be guaranteed, per Bucs’ GM Jason Licht. The team declined to guarantee those incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

The team declined to guarantee his incentives, and we all know what happened next. He flipped out, claimed the team tried to get him to play hurt and he was cut Thursday afternoon.

Antonio Brown did not tell anyone on the Bucs’ medical staff about his ankle bothering him on gameday before the game against the Jets or during it, per Bucs’ GM Jason Licht. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

Furthermore, Arians told the media Thursday that Brown was “very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted.” When Brown started getting upset again, Arians told him it was time to go.

Here’s what happened on the Bucs sideline with Antonio Brown Sunday, according to Bruce Arians. pic.twitter.com/FvG67xulK8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2022

The more and more information that comes out, the worse Antonio Brown looks in all of this. At this point, I’m not sure anyone will buy that his meltdown wasn’t about incentives.

Clearly, it certainly looks that way!

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

It’s truly amazing how fast things fell apart for AB, and I’d be shocked if he ever plays in the NFL again. It seems like it’s almost certainly over for him.