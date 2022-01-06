Editorial

Antonio Brown Asked For Incentives To Become Guaranteed Before Pathetic Meltdown

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Antonio Brown wanted his incentives to become fully guaranteed prior to his insane meltdown.

The Buccaneers officially announced Thursday that Antonio Brown had been cut loose after his horrible meltdown against the Jets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, more details are out, and they only make AB look worse.

According to Adam Schefter, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that Brown and his agent asked for $2 million in incentives to become guaranteed.

The team declined to guarantee his incentives, and we all know what happened next. He flipped out, claimed the team tried to get him to play hurt and he was cut Thursday afternoon.

Furthermore, Arians told the media Thursday that Brown was “very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted.” When Brown started getting upset again, Arians told him it was time to go.

The more and more information that comes out, the worse Antonio Brown looks in all of this. At this point, I’m not sure anyone will buy that his meltdown wasn’t about incentives.

Clearly, it certainly looks that way!

It’s truly amazing how fast things fell apart for AB, and I’d be shocked if he ever plays in the NFL again. It seems like it’s almost certainly over for him.