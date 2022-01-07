Editorial

Charles Barkley’s Diet Advice To Zion Williamson: ‘If It Tastes Good, Spit It Out’

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley speaks onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Charles Barkley roasted Zion Williamson during a recent TV segment.

There have been serious concerns about the New Orleans Pelicans star potentially gaining too much weight as he tries to get healthy, and Barkley thinks he could help! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If it tastes good, spit it out,” Barkley said during a Thursday night NBA segment on TNT. You can watch the funny video clip below.

You can always count on Charles Barkley for a good laugh! That’s just a fact. And before everyone tries to freak out and claim this is fat shaming, just take a deep breath and calm down.

Barkley gets paid to entertain and there’s nothing wrong with what he said. As a former fat guy, I 100% endorse his comments.

If a former fat guy says they’re fine, then they’re fine. Those are the rules!

Furthermore, if an athlete is getting to a point where it looks like he might lose some of his explosiveness, there’s nothing wrong with pointing it out.

Hell, I’d argue that you have a responsibility to do it. I’m not saying Zion is at that point, but reports about him putting on the pounds aren’t exactly new.

Just take a moment to laugh and enjoy some humor. At the end of the day, I’m sure Zion will be just fine!