Charles Barkley’s Diet Advice To Zion Williamson: ‘If It Tastes Good, Spit It Out’

Charles Barkley roasted Zion Williamson during a recent TV segment.

There have been serious concerns about the New Orleans Pelicans star potentially gaining too much weight as he tries to get healthy, and Barkley thinks he could help!

“If it tastes good, spit it out,” Barkley said during a Thursday night NBA segment on TNT. You can watch the funny video clip below.

Shaq and Chuck were in tears talking about Zion. “If it tastes good, spit it out” I haven’t see Shaq laugh that hard in a minute 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/49f7wFG6xf — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) January 7, 2022

You can always count on Charles Barkley for a good laugh! That’s just a fact. And before everyone tries to freak out and claim this is fat shaming, just take a deep breath and calm down.

Barkley gets paid to entertain and there’s nothing wrong with what he said. As a former fat guy, I 100% endorse his comments.

If a former fat guy says they’re fine, then they’re fine. Those are the rules!

Furthermore, if an athlete is getting to a point where it looks like he might lose some of his explosiveness, there's nothing wrong with pointing it out.

Furthermore, if an athlete is getting to a point where it looks like he might lose some of his explosiveness, there’s nothing wrong with pointing it out.

Hell, I’d argue that you have a responsibility to do it. I’m not saying Zion is at that point, but reports about him putting on the pounds aren’t exactly new.

Zion Williamson has reportedly reached 300+ lbs this offseason. “Several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds.” Per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/Nbeq38EXoi — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 20, 2021

Just take a moment to laugh and enjoy some humor. At the end of the day, I’m sure Zion will be just fine!