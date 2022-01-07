Life-Changing News Breaks About Nicolas Cage And His Wife Expecting First Child Together

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, the actor’s rep confirmed to E! News.

The 58-year-old actor and his wife, who is also an actress, tied the knot last year in Las Vegas and now are awaiting the birth of their child, the outlet reported in a piece published Thursday. There’s no word yet on the sex of the child or how far along Riko is. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“The parents-to-be are elated!” Cage‘s rep shared with People about the news. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage And His Wife Filed For An Annulment 4 Days After Getting Married)

The child will be the “National Treasure” star’s third child. He’s already father to two sons, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships.

The “Ghost Rider” star and Shibata made headlines last February after Cage had walked down the aisle at a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.”

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” the superstar actor shared with the outlet at the time.

The pair first met when Nicolas was in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends during the time he was filming “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

Later that year, the couple made their red carpet debut at Cage’s premiere for his movie “Pig.”

Congratulations!