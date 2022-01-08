Editorial

Todd Graham Allegedly Called Hawaii A ‘Third World Country’ Because The Vending Machines Didn’t Have Dr. Pepper

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Todd Graham of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors calls in a play during the second half of an NCAA football game against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Clarance T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on November 6, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Hawaii football coach Todd Graham allegedly dropped an all-time line over a lack of soda options.

According to Keith Demolder, a state senate hearing was held over Graham’s alleged behavior, and one of the accusations against the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors is that he called Hawaii a “third world country” because the vending machines didn’t have Dr. Pepper. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every once in awhile we hear about a college football coach saying or doing something, and we just chalk it up to the fact he’s a football coach.

Football coaches tend to have few screws loose. It’s the nature of the business, but this alleged line from Graham is legit laugh-out-loud funny.

It sounds like something I would say if I was joking around and being bombastic.

I just can’t imagine calling a state a third world country over a lack of Dr. Pepper. Who the hell even drinks Dr. Pepper to begin with?

It’s one of the worst soda options on the market.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but you have to wonder if Graham will be able to keep his job. As of Saturday morning, the hearing into the team is one of the top trending moments on Twitter. The Rainbow Warriors might want attention, but they don’t want it like this!

What an absolute clown show going down in Hawaii!