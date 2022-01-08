Todd Graham Allegedly Called Hawaii A ‘Third World Country’ Because The Vending Machines Didn’t Have Dr. Pepper

Hawaii football coach Todd Graham allegedly dropped an all-time line over a lack of soda options.

According to Keith Demolder, a state senate hearing was held over Graham’s alleged behavior, and one of the accusations against the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors is that he called Hawaii a “third world country” because the vending machines didn’t have Dr. Pepper. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

further adds Graham said “Hawaii is a third world country…” for not having Dr. Pepper in the vending machines. Reveals further vulgar language of calling players a word that I will not tweet…but you can guess. — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 8, 2022

Every once in awhile we hear about a college football coach saying or doing something, and we just chalk it up to the fact he’s a football coach.

Football coaches tend to have few screws loose. It’s the nature of the business, but this alleged line from Graham is legit laugh-out-loud funny.

It sounds like something I would say if I was joking around and being bombastic.

ALRIGHTTTTT….so that was absolutely wild. Full thread is below. MAIN TAKEAWAYS: 1. UH AD David Matlin standing by Coach Graham

2. UH HC Todd Graham denies verbal abuse, certain allegations

3. Players claim verbal abuse, lack of mental health resources, other issues https://t.co/MsITLcZS4F — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 8, 2022

I just can’t imagine calling a state a third world country over a lack of Dr. Pepper. Who the hell even drinks Dr. Pepper to begin with?

It’s one of the worst soda options on the market.

The Todd Graham situation at Hawaii seems to be a lot messier. This long thread is not painting a good picture of Graham’s program. https://t.co/MBzfF0flPv — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2022

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but you have to wonder if Graham will be able to keep his job. As of Saturday morning, the hearing into the team is one of the top trending moments on Twitter. The Rainbow Warriors might want attention, but they don’t want it like this!

A nearly 3-hour Hawaii senate meeting about UH football has finished. Former players and parents blasted Todd Graham. “He’s hands down the worst guy I’ve ever met in my life,” former player Leonard Lee said. AD David Matlin said he wouldn’t buy out Graham if they had the money — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 8, 2022

What an absolute clown show going down in Hawaii!