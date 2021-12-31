14 Hawaii Football Players Enter The Transfer Portal, Program Releases Statement To Convince People Not To Panic

It seems like Hawaii’s football program is on the brink of imploding.

According to CBS Sports, 14 players have entered the transfer portal, including head coach Todd Graham’s own son Michael. Yes, the head coach’s own kid wants to leave the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The situation is so out of control that Hawaii pulled the insanely bizarre move of releasing a statement to address so many players leaving the Rainbow Warriors.

“The amount of transfers is disappointing however not unusual compared to many other schools around the country, and even within our conference. We can’t ignore that there are areas that we need to improve on. Coach Graham and I are in constant contact and are always looking for ways to make the program better,” athletic director David Matlin said in part in a statement released earlier in the week.

All the players leaving the program comes after a report from early December that outlined several culture issues and problems with Graham.

Now, with 2021 nearly over, the team is trying to do PR damage control, and I’ve never seen anything like it before.

For the record, having 14 players transfer, including the coach’s own kid, is not normal, and should not be treated as such.

It’s incredibly strange, and it’s a sign that something is seriously wrong. I’ve never once seen a program release a statement to address transfers. That’s not normal at all. It’s also incredibly stupid because it’s only pouring gas on the fire.

Best of luck to everyone involved with the program. Sounds like you’re going to need it!