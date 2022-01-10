Kendall Jenner Responds After Wearing Black Cutout Dress To Wedding

Kendall Jenner responded to social media comments after wearing a black cutout dress to pal Lauren Perez’s wedding that one person called “inappropriate.”

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s comments can be found in a picture Perez posted on Instagram, showing the pair celebrating the wedding. Jenner can be seen going braless in the sleeveless black number with cutouts from the neckline to the waist. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Perez wrote in the comments thread defending Jenner, who she said “looked stunning,” and that she “loved” her pal’s look. Jenner then responded to her friend, writing, “[obviously] asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPW (@laurenperez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star often turns heads in jaw-dropping outfits from photoshoots to her trips down the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.