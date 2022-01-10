The Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy is no longer the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The team made the decision Monday morning to fire Nagy as the head coach of the Bears after only making the playoffs twice in four years, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Justin Fields‘ development critical for the franchise’s success, the Bears decided to move on.

Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Well, we all knew this was coming, and the Bears pulled the trigger on getting rid of Nagy Monday morning. It never felt like it was a case of if it’d happen.

It only felt like it was a case of when it would happen. Well, it’s now done.

Matt Nagy finishes his time in Chicago with a 34-31 regular-season record and an 0-2 postseason record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Despite making the playoffs twice in the past four seasons, he simply didn’t do enough to keep his job, and with Fields’ development far too important to risk, Chicago is hitting the reset button.

Nagy wasn’t a bad coach, but clearly, it was time for a change. Now, it’s happened.

The Bears have fired coach Matt Nagy, a source tells @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/LE9lZyBqH1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2022

Whoever the Bears hire, he has to be able to be a great coach with quarterbacks. Fields is the future and the franchise can’t do anything to risk ruining him.