Wisconsin Is At 33/1 To Win The College Football National Title Next Season

Wisconsin has shockingly high odds to win the national title next season.

Following Georgia beating Alabama to win the national title for the 2021 season, BetOnline.ag released odds for 2022, and the Badgers came in at 33/1! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only eight teams in the entire country are ahead of Wisconsin.

The odds of the #Badgers football team winning the national title next season are 33/1, according to @betonline_ag. Only teams ahead of UW: Alabama 13/4; Georgia 7/2; Ohio State 7/1; Clemson 12/1; Michigan 12/1; Texas A&M16/1; Oklahoma 18/1; Notre Dame 20/1. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) January 11, 2022

Seeing as how we finished the 2021 season with a record of 9-4 and a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl, I’m not sure I understand why our odds are so great.

Don’t get me wrong on this topic. I’m definitely high on the 2022 Wisconsin football team, but ninth best odds in America?

Yeah, we might want to tap the brakes on that for the time being. Again, there is a lot I’d like to fix before week one of the 2022 season.

We’re going to have a great running game and a solid defense. After that, nothing is guaranteed. Will Mertz get better? Will he regress? Will any receivers step up as dependable options?

Generally speaking, these aren’t questions national championship contenders even worry about going into the season.

Maybe, I’m just a shade too pessimistic. That could be the case, but I’m just not ready to believe that after going 9-4, which is a very solid season, that we should be among the favorites for 2022.