Ben Roethlisberger Says The Steelers ‘Don’t Have A Chance’ At Beating The Chiefs, Wants The Team To ‘Just Have Fun’

UPDATE: The video of his comments is out. Decide for yourself whether or not he was joking. Doesn’t seem like he is!

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on NFL Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs: "We don't have a chance, so let's just go in and play and have fun." pic.twitter.com/FjLR8elIbs — The Recount (@therecount) January 12, 2022

Ben Roethlisberger had some very interesting comments ahead of the Steelers/Chiefs game.

The Steelers will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night in the opening round of the playoffs, and Big Ben is trying to keep expectations realistic for what will likely be his final game in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ben Roethlisberger Fights Back Tears In Emotional Interview After What Is Likely His Final Home Game https://t.co/RBFboSUSJ3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2022

According to James Palmer, Roethlisberger told the media Wednesday, “We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the number one team, I know they’re not the number one seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football…We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun.”

Ben Roethlisberger’s final comment today “We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the #1 team, I know they’re not the #1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football … we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2022

I need to see a video of the way these comments were delivered ASAP. On the surface, it seems like Big Ben has no hope or optimism for the team to beat the Chiefs.

Well, if you’re a fan or one of his teammates, that’s just about the last thing imaginable you want to hear right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

That makes me think Big Ben was either joking around or is purposely playing coy with his outlook. What quarterback in their right mind would claim the team has no shot?

That doesn’t make sense at all, especially when it very easily could be his final game in the NFL. He doesn’t want to end it in a blowout loss.

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger tears up while talking about final game in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/dmxVmmiLXV — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 4, 2022

We’ll see if Big Ben comes out slinging it or if he was dead serious about not having a shot. Something tells me it’s the former.