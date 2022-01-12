REPORT: The Big Ten Is Blocking The College Football Playoff From Expanding

The Big Ten is reportedly the reason the College Football Playoff hasn’t expanded.

According to @jbook37, ESPN pundit and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy revealed during an appearance on College Football XM that Kevin Warren is the major roadblock stopping expansion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McElory reported that the B1G wants automatic bids for all P5 champions and the rest of the country wants auto bids for the highest-ranked conference champs.

Greg McElroy on College Football XM said that Kevin Warren is the one that is holding up playoff expansion. Warren has dug his heels in. Kevin will not budge on having power 5 conference champs having automatic bids. Everyone else wants the highest ranked conference champions. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

The argument is let’s say a 7-5 Wisconsin team upsets a 11-1 Ohio State team in the Big Ten Championship game. Why should that 7-5 Wisconsin team get an automatic bid into the playoffs over a 12-0 Central Florida or a 11-1 Cincinnati? — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

If this is true, it’s really embarrassing for the B1G. It’s incredibly embarrassing for the Big Ten. There’s simply no excuse for the Big Ten holding up expansion.

If the Big Ten isn’t confident our champion will be among the top-ranked six champs in the country, we should pack it in and quit football.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

This is something I’d expect out of the PAC-12. It’s not something I’d ever expect out of the second best football conference in America.

It’s an incredibly weak look and as a Wisconsin man, I won’t tolerate it. I won’t tolerate it at all. If Kevin Warren is the reason the playoff won’t expand, he should be fired.

BAD NEWS: It looks like the College Football Playoff isn’t going to expand soon. As much as it pains me to say, fans need to start mentally preparing for the field to stay at four teams for a long time. pic.twitter.com/6gNysdGD8n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 23, 2021

He should have been fired in 2020 when the conference tried to cancel football, and he should 100% be fired if this report is true.

Expand the playoff by any means necessary and anyone standing in the way should be fired. It’s that simple. Expansion is what the sport needs and it’s what the fans want. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football.

The TV ratings for the College Football Playoff took a huge hit, and it’s not hard to figure out what went wrong. Why the hell are we playing a playoff game on a Friday night? That makes zero sense. Play the games on Saturday! This isn’t rocket science! pic.twitter.com/18p4y1Ezeo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2022

Go get the job done!