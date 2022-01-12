Editorial

REPORT: The Big Ten Is Blocking The College Football Playoff From Expanding

The Big Ten is reportedly the reason the College Football Playoff hasn’t expanded.

According to @jbook37, ESPN pundit and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy revealed during an appearance on College Football XM that Kevin Warren is the major roadblock stopping expansion.

McElory reported that the B1G wants automatic bids for all P5 champions and the rest of the country wants auto bids for the highest-ranked conference champs.

If this is true, it’s really embarrassing for the B1G. It’s incredibly embarrassing for the Big Ten. There’s simply no excuse for the Big Ten holding up expansion.

If the Big Ten isn’t confident our champion will be among the top-ranked six champs in the country, we should pack it in and quit football.

This is something I’d expect out of the PAC-12. It’s not something I’d ever expect out of the second best football conference in America.

It’s an incredibly weak look and as a Wisconsin man, I won’t tolerate it. I won’t tolerate it at all. If Kevin Warren is the reason the playoff won’t expand, he should be fired.

He should have been fired in 2020 when the conference tried to cancel football, and he should 100% be fired if this report is true.

Expand the playoff by any means necessary and anyone standing in the way should be fired. It’s that simple. Expansion is what the sport needs and it’s what the fans want. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football.

Go get the job done!